Waterville Residents Gather to Honor Veterans at Memorial Day Parade

Waterville residents gathered Monday to honor veterans and fellow citizens at their Memorial Day parade.

The city’s VFW Post Commander says it’s a day of remembrance, reflection and family.

“Your family is like your country – you only have one of them and you need to protect them and be with them as much as possible,” said Donald Marquis, Senior Vice Commander, VFW Post 1285.

Folks in Waterville came together to pay respect to the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

“We should reflect on all of our veterans, alive and passed,” said Marquis.

“I’m always very proud and impressed by the Waterville community because it certainly is a community that comes out each year to embrace this solemn day,” said Waterville’s Mayor, Nick Isgro.

Following the parade, residents gathered at Veterans’ Memorial Park for a wreath laying ceremony. While this holiday is often a time for families to gather for traditions they hold dear, Memorial Day should also be a time of reflection and gratitude.

“All of our organizations- the VFW, American Legions, fire departments, police departments- our ranks are growing thinner every year. We need some of these younger veterans, some of our own sons and daughters to step up, stand in our shoes, walk with us and help us keep our organizations running,” said Marquis.

The local VFW Post Commander says events like these are made possible by organizations that care for and are comprised of veterans, and their support is needed now more than ever.

“We cannot lose one post, or one fire department, or one officer. Without having their support, we wouldn’t be here.”