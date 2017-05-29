Veteran’s Widow Honors Late Husband by Volunteering

Audrey and Leon Higgins were married for 54 years.

Before the World War Two veteran passed away last April, Lee asked his wife for a simple favor.

As Joy Hollowell reports, that request ended up being a final gift to Audrey as well as a living legacy to all veterans.

Audrey Higgins makes no secret of the fact that she’s not a Mainer.

“No, I’m from away,” says Higgins, shaking her head with a smile. “I’ve only been here 54 years.”

That move came when Audrey married Leon Higgins. They met after he’d served in World War Two.

“He was a pilot,” explains Audrey. “He flew all over the world. He had wonderful vision, he had 20-10 vision so he could see planes coming from far away.”

Higgins was a frequent flyer at the veteran’s interview program at the Cole Land Transportation Museum in Bangor.

“He was the first person to pull me aside and mentor me,” says the museum’s executive director, Jim Neville. “I had spent 21 years in the Marine Corp and then transitioned to this job. When I initially started handling the children, he thought I was a little too loud with them. He said- you know what, you can do a lot better with a hello and a smile.”

“He was involved for years,” adds Audrey. “He would come anytime they called, if he could.”

Audrey, meanwhile, kept herself busy with other things. “I loved the museum but I didn’t volunteer,” she says.

91-year old Leon Higgins passed away last April. Honoring her late husband’s wishes, Audrey returned his jacket to the museum.

“Because he always wanted to return everything that was in good condition,” says Audrey. “And I walked in the office and they said- you know, if you ever have any time at all, we could use you at the museum.”

Time was all Audrey had at that point.

“Although I’m surrounded by a lot of people, I’m alone because that person who sat beside me for 54 years in the car, is not here,” she says, reflecting back.

Audrey decided to give volunteering a try.

“And I fell in love with the children,” she says, “oh my goodness.”

“Good morning, welcome, welcome,” says Audrey, greeting a bus load of students to the museum on a recent Monday morning.

Now, anytime the museum calls for help-

“i’m here,” she says with a smile.

“I like your jacket,” remarks one of the students to Audrey.”

She beams before responding- “Oh, thank you- WOW!”

Neville has watched Audrey’s transformation since her husband passed.

“She just kept coming back and doing a little bit more each time and kind of dipping her tow in,” says Neville, “and then her foot and the next thing you know, she’s diving in head first.”

Audrey calls the Cole museum her second home.

And, a second chance.

“I come here and I feel all the spirit and it’s wonderful,” she says. “It’s helped me a great deal, I keep telling Galen (Cole) he saved my life.”

An unexpected tribute to her one true love-

“She’s always willing to jump in where she can,” says Neville, “and her attitude is infectious, it really is.”

For more information on the Cole Land Transportation Museum, including volunteer opportunities, log onto http://www.colemuseum.org/