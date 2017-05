Vehicle Crashes into Moose in Macwahoc Saturday Night

An Orono man received minor injuries after his vehicle clipped a moose in Macwahoc Saturday night.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 9pm.

Officials say Victor Kauffman of Orono was traveling south on Route 2A when a moose stepped onto the road and into the car’s path.

The Car is believed to be a total loss.