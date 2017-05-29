Variably Cloudy and Cool, with Hit and Miss Showers the Next Few Days

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The overall weather pattern across the U.S. will be more typical of early spring rather than late spring as a large and cool trough of low pressure aloft spins just to the north of the Great Lakes Region. The large upper level low will keep the conditions cooler than normal and at times unsettled all across the Northeast the next several days. As the large and unseasonably strong storm aloft spins north of the Great Lakes the next several days a series of surface troughs will swing around the storm and periodically move through New England. Each time one of these surface troughs swings across Maine the chance for scattered showers and possible thundershowers increases in our area, with shower chances diminishing as the trough exits off to our east. The combination of more clouds than sun and occasional showers the next several days will keep the temps by day running a bit below normal. Temps the next couple of days will be coolest near the coast due to an onshore breeze. Thursday looks to be a bit brighter than both Tuesday and Wednesday and that should allow the temps to get a little closer to normal for the first day of June.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with patchy fog and drizzle and a few scattered showers, with a south to southeast breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a southeast breeze around 10 mph and a few scattered showers possible, with high temps in the mid 50s along the coast to mid 60s inland.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy, with scattered showers likely and high temps in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Thursday: Mixed clouds and sun, with a stray shower or thundershower possible and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Friday: More clouds than sun, with scattered showers and thundershowers possible and high temps in the 60s to near 70.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, with a few scattered showers possible and high temps in the 60s to near 70.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist