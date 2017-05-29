Some Theatre Company Presents: Gruesome Playground Injuries

Some Theatre Company presents their last play of the season, Gruesome Playground Injuries. This play follows two “scar” crossed lovers, Doug and Kayleen, over the span of 30 years. Their love not only hurts emotionally, but physically with cuts, scrapes, and missing body parts.

The play spans across June 1st to the 4th, with a 7:30 showing on June 1st and 2nd, and a 2pm showing along with the 7:30pm showing on the 3rd and 4th.

You can see the plays at the Keith Anderson Community House at 19th Bennoch rd in Orono.

General admission is $10, Patron of the Arts admission is $25.

This play is intended for mature audiences only.