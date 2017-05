Second Robbery on Stillwater Ave. in as Many Days

Just after 4:00 pm, Monday afternoon, Bangor police say the Dollar Tree on Stillwater Ave. in Bangor was robbed.

Police are not saying what kind of weapon the masked man had, but did confirm that he was armed.

The suspect fled toward Stillwater Ave.  It is unknown if he made off with any money.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Det. Tim Shaw at 947-7382, ext. 6.