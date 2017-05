One Half Million Dollars Awarded to Veterans’ Homes’ Facility in Scarborough

The Federal Department of Veterans Affairs is awarding nearly half a million dollars to pay for a renovation project at the Maine Veterans’ Homes’ facility in Scarborough.

The money will pay for about two thirds of the six-month renovation project. The project wrapped up in October 2014.

The updates were the first major upgrades to the facility in more than 20 years.