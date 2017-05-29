More Clouds Than Sun For Memorial Day With Showers This Afternoon

The clouds will hold our highs temps in the mid-50s to mid-60s, well below average for this time of year. Rain chances increase by this afternoon and into dinnertime, showers will be light and scattered in nature.Winds will be light out of the southeast between 5-10mph. While not everyone will see the showers but the chance will be out there this evening and overnight. Under mostly cloudy skies our low will fall back into the 40s, will scattered showers continuing. Patchy fog will develop as well creating some low visibility. Winds will stay out of the southeast between 5-10mph. Highs temps on Tuesday will remain below average into the mid-50s to mid-60s. By Wednesday a cold front will move through Maine, bring yet another chance for some showers and the small chance for a few rumbles of thunder. Highs still remaining below average by Wednesday afternoon will highs once again in the mid-50s to mid-60s. The cold front will bring a break in the clouds cover by Thursday and Friday with partly sunny skies expect by the end of the week. A little sunshine goes a long way this time of year, highs will climb back up into the low 60s to low 70s. The atmosphere will remain unsettled therefore we cannot complete rule out the chance for a few showers but they will be isolated.

Memorial Day Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers by the afternoon, highs temps will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 6-10mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s. Scattered showers with patchy fog. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10mph.

Tuesday: More clouds than sun with a few scattered showers, highs will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s

Wednesday: More clouds than sun with a few scattered showers/thunderstorms, highs will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Friday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.