Maine Towns Delay Dam Project after Bids Were Too High

WINTHROP, Maine (AP) – Officials in two Maine towns say they’re going to have to delay plans to rebuild the dam at the outlet of Maranacook Lake.

A consultant had told officials in Winthrop and Readfield the estimated cost to rebuild dam this summer, allowing the lake’s managers to control its water level better, at $237,000. But the bids for the project were between $400,000 and $500,000.

Wendy Dennis, who chairs the committee working on the dam renovation, says it could be at least another year before the project can go forward.

Dennis told centralmaine.com (http://bit.ly/2quOTky ) the contractors thought the project would take longer and require more labor than planned.

Dennis said thee bids, even though they were higher than expected, were still relatively low for an infrastructure project that’s expected to last decades.

5/29/2017 10:30:41 AM (GMT -4:00)