Lewiston City Officials and Voters to weigh in on New Food Truck Regulations

Lewiston’s food scene could soon spice up with the addition of more food trucks.

Right now, trucks are limited and are only allowed on private property or during special events, like fairs and festivals.

The city is thinking about changing it’s current ordinance to allow food trucks on certain streets during certain hours.

“It gets people out of the office to walk down here. They’re going to walk by four other shops, maybe buy some flowers, maybe buy some other stuff so it’s that economic development and not just for food trucks but for everybody else in town.” Says Pinky D’s Food Truck Owner, Randy Smith.

Lewiston city officials, as well as voters, still need to weigh in on the food trucks.