Feds Want to let Sport Fishermen Catch Haddock, Prohibit Cod

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) – Federal regulators are seeking comments about planned changes to the rules about recreational catch of cod and haddock.

Cod and haddock are groundfish species that are caught commercially off of New England. Since 2012 the cod catch has plummeted while the haddock catch has soared.

The fish are also caught recreationally. Proposed new rules would allow anglers to retain up to 12 legal-sized haddock per day for most of the fishing year. Retention of cod would be prohibited all year long.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is collecting comments on the proposal until June 9.

5/29/2017 1:27:04 PM (GMT -4:00)