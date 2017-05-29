Dover-Foxcroft Hold Memorial Day Parade

Crowds gathered for the Dover-Foxcroft Memorial Day Parade today.

The Foxcroft Academy Band played and Veteran’s marched in the parade.

There was a ceremony in Monument Square with the Piscatiquis County Sheriff Department Honor Guard.

Representative Norm Higgins gave a speech before a wreath tossing to honor those lost at sea.

Veteran’s say it’s more than just a day for parades and barbecues.

Sanford Robinson, Legion Post 29 Commander says, “It’s more than a day off and barbeques. That part we’re celebrating we made it back, we’re alive. And we’re celebrating those that didn’t make it.”

Veteran’s say it was a small parade but the crowd made it feel much larger.