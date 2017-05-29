Connecticut Couple Arrested in Connection with TD Bank and Dollar Tree Robberies

A Connecticut couple is in custody, charged in connection with two robberies on Stillwater Avenue.

Bangor Police say 29 year old Seth Blewitt and 30 year old Cara Blewitt of Oakville, Connecticut robbed TD Bank Sunday afternoon and then robbed the Dollar Tree Store Monday.

An officer spotted their car Monday night near the intersection of Union and Third Streets and arrested them.

Seth and Cara Blewitt are currently being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Det. Jeremy Brock at the Bangor Police Department or leave information on the “tip line” at 947-7382 extension 6.