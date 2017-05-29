Cole Land Transportation Museum Memorial Day Event

Bangor’s Cole Land Transportation Museum hosted Memorial Day events.

Attendees were treated to the music of the Bangor High School Band, along with a cookout put on by the band’s boosters.

As is tradition, there were wreaths placed at the sites of several war memorials.

Cole Land’s Executive Director Jim Neville called the holiday a great opportunity to show we care.

“”Not just come and learn the history of Maine through its land transportation, but but also realize that freedom isn’t free” he said. “Someone has paid the ultimate sacrifice and at a minimum we should at least acknowledge that. On a day like today we certainly should it knowledge that, Memorial Day.”

The museum is open everyday from 9-5 through Veteran’s Day, November 11th.