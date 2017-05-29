Brewer High School Honors Two Fallen Heroes

People around the country are taking time today to remember our fallen soldiers and loved ones.

On Monday morning, Brewer High School’s Air Force Junior ROTC program honored two of its own heroes.

The Hall of Heroes was established about a year ago, but Monday was its first dedication to two BHS grads.

Rex Sprague and Nick Robertson were both killed in action – in 2004 and 2008, respectively.

“I really didn’t expect the high emotions. Like I was starting to tear up too and none of my family members are up on the wall but it’s just the fact that you remember who’s up there and what it’s for. It was nice,” said Andrew Rackliff, AFJROTC’s Cadet Major.

“It’s a really somber day. It’s not like Veterans Day where, you know it’s Veterans Day. We remember all of our veterans. Memorial Day is just that – we memorialize those that made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Tony Campbell, Brewer High School’s Air Force Junior ROTC Instructor.

“We need to stop and remember the bigger picture here. That we don’t have these things at the cost of nothing. Somebody has sacrificed so we could have what we have today,” said Michael Sprague, Rex Sprague’s brother.

The Junior ROTC program plans to expand the memorial down the hall.

If you’d like to see the Hall of Heroes, just visit Brewer High during school hours.