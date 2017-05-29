Belfast Man Dies After Confrontation with Police

A 72-year-old man is dead following a confrontation with police Saturday night.

Police were called to a reported domestic violence incident around seven on Lincolnville Ave. in Belfast.

When they arrived, police say Dennis Ward discharged a firearm into the ground, then ignored repeated commands from the officers to drop the gun.

Police say Ward then raised the gun toward an officer.

According to police, one of the officers tasered Ward, while the other fired his gun, missing the man.

Police say they took Ward to Waldo County General Hospital, where he later experienced medical complications and died.

The Attorney General’s Office is reviewing the incident.