Belfast Fourth Friday Art Walk this Summer

The Belfast Fourth Friday Art Walk is an evening for visitors to explore downtown Belfast’s art galleries and studios.

Fifteen galleries open their doors, and visitors can meet the local artists, enjoy live music and watch street performers, as well as sample local foods at the Farm-To-Gallery food tastings.

The Art Walks take place on the Fourth Friday of each month from May through September (May 26, June 23, July 28, August 25, and September 22; there is also a Holiday Art Walk on December 1).

The Art Walks take place from 5:30 to 8:00pm. Admission is free to all.