Bangor Retirement Village Hosts Annual Car Show and BBQ Benefit

The sun peaked out just in time for the annual car show and barbecue at Sunbury Retirement Village in Bangor on Monday.

Folks enjoyed a classic and antique car show in the parking lot of the facility along with some burgers and a band.

There were also several items up for raffle.

Each Memorial Day, Sunbury Village raises money for area non-profits that help our service members.

This year, the funds go to the Maine Troop Greeters and House in the Woods, a military retreat program in Lee.

“And of course, we want to take time to remember our fallen heroes, our son being one of them,” says Dee House, co-founder of House in the Woods. “We’re going on the 10th year since he was killed in Iraq while serving in the Army. House in the Woods came out of that tragedy and trying to help other veterans and their families.”

She turns towards her husband, whose wearing a t-shirt with a photo of their son, Sgt. Joel House.

“Thank you, Joel,” Dee says, smiling at the picture of their son.

Last year, Sunbury Village raised more than $1,500 for the Maine Troop Greeters and Honor Flight.

This Memorial Day, they were hoping to bring in more than $2,000 for the Troop Greeters and House in the Woods.