Bangor Memorial Day Parade

It’s a day for those died in active military service to be remembered.

That’s exactly what thousands did Monday at Bangor’s annual Memorial Day Parade.

“It’s the day for all the veterans that are here today and all the veterans that are no longer with us” said veteran Dusty Fisher.

“Today’s a special day for all of us veterans” said Wayne Levasseur. “It’s just so we can commemorate the memory of the people went before us.”

“It’s a very important and somber holiday because it’s really about what makes us free” said City Council Chair Joe Baldacci. “They died so that we could remain free.”

Bangor streets filled with patriotic parade goers Monday morning.

“Heartwarming” said Dusty. “Very heartwarming. We get a good turnout for all of these parades. People here are very supportive. Maine people in general are very supportive.”

Like young Blair Wilson of Brewer.

“I want to help the American people and I want to be in the military when I’m older” he said.

Standing at attention on his corner, saluting the vets as they passed.

“People are saluting me back and they are smiling at me and that’s what I want to see from them” said Blair. “I just want to make them proud of what they’ve done. I just want to make them proud.”

A day for the United States.

“There is so much divisiveness in our world today” said District 1 Senator Geoff Gratwick. “So many different political parties and here we are all one. We honor these people who have cared for us, have given their lives for us. And this is a wonderful time where no one disagrees with this. We are all here together and that is the best part of this. This is what it’s like to be a Bangorian, a Mainer, a United States citizen.”

“It’s an honor for all veterans to participate in situations, and parades like this” said Wayne.