A Somber Time of Reflection During Togus VA’s Memorial Day Observance

A somber time of reflection at Togus VA Medical Center’s Memorial Day Observance in Augusta Monday.

Veterans and their families joined the public for ceremonies at both the East and Eest National Cemeteries on the Togus campus.

There was a parading of the colors, benediction and wreath laying followed by customary rifle volleys and the playing of TAPS.

The first use of TAPS at a funeral came during the Civil War in Virginia in 1862.

Later established by official orders, it was originally used when it was unsafe to fire the customary three volleys.

“We lay a wreath to remember those, we play TAPS. A real good way to start the day is remembering why we have this day off, because of the veterans that sacrificed and we’re certainly glad to honor them here,” said Ryan Lilly, Togus Center Director.

Togus officials tell us around 6,000 veterans are buried in the East and West National Cemeteries.