Waterville Police Seek Information on Missing Teen

A young girl from Waterville has been reported missing.

Waterville police are looking to find Alexis West. She ran away from home on May 26th around 2 PM.

She was last seen in the Summer Street area of Waterville and police believe she is heading to the Portland area.

Alexis was last seen wearing a red Holister sweatshirt, maroon long sleeve shirt, black jeans and Vans shoes.

She has brown hair, brown eyes and has braces..

Waterville Police ask anyone with information to contact them at (207)680-4700.