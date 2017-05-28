UPDATE- Fatal Fire in Surry Early Sunday Morning

The body of an 88-year old man was found after a large farm house fire in Surry early Sunday morning.

The call came in around 5 a.m.

Authorities say Howard Young was the only person living in the home. According to Surry Fire Chief Richard Black, it is one of the oldest houses in Surry.

By the time crews arrived, flames were already coming through the roof of the home.

Fire fighters from 8 departments were on scene for almost 12 hours, eventually demolishing the house.

The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.