UPDATE- Bangor Police Release Photos in Bank Robbery

Bangor Police continue to investigate a robbery at TD Bank on Stillwater Avenue Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a man went into the bank around 12:45 p.m. and demanded cash from the teller.

Police released a surveillance photo.

He’s described as approximately 5 foot 7 inches tall, thin build, unshaven and around 30-years-old.

The man took off towards Wal-Mart. The suspect’s vehicle, pictured to the left, is described as a silver station wagon, possibly a Volvo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bangor Police tip line at (207)947-7382 ext. 6.