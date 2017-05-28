Unsettled Week Ahead With A Few Showers Chances

Hope you were able to enjoy the sunshine today because tonight clouds will be on the increase ahead of our next chance for some rain. Overnight lows will fall back into the 40s for the entire state, and a light south winds will pick up. Patchy fog will develop causing some reduced visibility.

Waking up Monday morning expect clouds but we start off dry, rain chances will increase into the afternoon because scattered showers by dinnertime. While not a complete washout, any BBQ will have to dodge some showers. Clouds will hold our temps back into the mid-50s to mid-60s. The unsettled pattern stays with us into the work week as well, Tuesday will feature more clouds than sun with scattered showers. Once again, it won’t be raining all the time for everyone. As well as there may be a few breaks of sunshine. Highs temps on Tuesday will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Little waves of energy will keep the chance for showers in our forecast, but by Wednesday a cold front move through the state of Maine. This will increase our chance for a few break of sun and also a few thunderstorms by the afternoon. Highs temps with just a bit of sunshine will warm into the 60s to 70s. Thursday and Friday will feature more sunshine but we can’t completely rule out the chance for a few showers with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with patchy fog, lows will be in the 40s. Winds will be out of the south between 5-7mph.

Memorial Day Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers by the afternoon, highs temps will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 6-10mph.

Tuesday: More clouds than sun with a few scattered showers, highs will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s

Wednesday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers/ thunderstorms with highs will be in the 60s to 70s.

Thursday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Friday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.