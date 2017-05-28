Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Movie Review

Fourteen years ago, Disney somehow turned a theme park attraction ride into a blockbuster franchise- earning Johnny Depp his first Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow, who has become of one of the most recognizable movie characters of the 21st century.

But with each entry into this series, the movies seem to get longer and less entertaining. In Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Sparrow is being hunted by Captain Salazar who wants the legendary pirate dead once and for all. Sparrow is joined by two new characters who are in search of the Trident of Poseidon, a mystical artifact that holds the power to break all curses.

The plot doesn’t matter here folks. This is just another summer blockbuster vehicle in which Johnny Depp is coming close to falling asleep behind the wheel. His once beloved character is sort of reduced to a cartoon caricature through much of the film. There are moments that reminds us though why he’s such a talented performer, but unfortunately they’re too few and far between.

As are the action scenes. The first three entries were directed by accomplished director Gore Verbinksi, and so even when the film wasn’t at it’s best, it was at least inventively framed and energetic for the most part. The third sequel though, much like this entry, feels hollow and more like a product than a film.

I thoroughly enjoyed the first Pirates back in 2003, and have found each of its sequels less enjoyable than the one before it. While Depp and the visuals usually provide enough entertainment to keep you invested, this latest entry is for die hard fans of the franchise only.

There is a much-needed boost of excitement from the always reliable Javier Bardem as the film’s central villain, and there are two action sequences that offer something fairly inventive but ultimately it doesn’t come close to capturing the original film’s sense of adventure or fun.

If you’re a huge fan of these films, you may be on board for another sequel following this one, although the marketing for this entry claims to be the final adventure. While that first film reinvigorated Depp’s career and is a genuinely enjoyable family film, I think it’s best we lay this franchise to rest. I give Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales a C.