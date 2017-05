Person Killed Following UTV Crash in Lowell

A woman was killed in a UTV crash in Lowell Saturday night.

The Maine Warden Service says she was one of two passengers in the UTV when it crashed.

The woman was sitting in the back and sustained serious injuries after the vehicle flipped. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity is being withheld until her family is notified.

The Maine Warden Service is being assisted by the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police.