Over 100 Vendors on Hand for Final Day of Bangor Comic and Toy Con

The Bangor Comic and Toy Con ended on Sunday.

The convention featured more than 100 vendors selling toys, books, and art.

There were also lots of celebrity appearances including Jim Cummings, the voice of Winne the Pooh, and Kel Mitchell from Good Burger and Keenan and Kel.

Organizers say the event grows in size and popularity every year.

“Every year we add all new vendors, artists, and actors,” said Chris MacMillan, owner of Bangor Comic and Toy Con. “We tend to kind of like change things around in the right areas every year just to make it a little more fun.”

The convention has been an annual event since 2015.