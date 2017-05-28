2017 Marks 50 Years for Winterport Dragway

The Winterport Dragway is celebrating their 50th year of operation.

Over 100 racers were there on Sunday.

Cars, snowmobiles and other vehicles took part in the races.

The track has undergone some new improvements to get ready for a new racing season.

“We have a brand new surface on both lanes,” said James Watson, co-owner of Winterport Dragway. “We have new barriers that have been brought in to standard. Two brand new scoreboards, new wiring. A new concrete starting pad. We’ve done some hot topping out here in the staging lanes. So, we had a lot of construction going on. We were a little late getting open, but right now everybody says that the track is beautiful.”

Opening day for the track was on May 20th.