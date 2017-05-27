Summit Project Honors Fallen Service Members with Memorial Stones

This Memorial Day weekend marks the 4th annual Summit Project event.

On Saturday, a motorcycle convoy starting in Portland made it’s way up to Baxter State Park carrying memorial stones.

Those stones are engraved with the names of service men and women from Maine who have died while serving.

On Sunday, hikers at the park will carry the stones with them as they climb a summit, making the project a living memorial.

“It’s really powerful for them to know that, you know, that we care about the memory of their fallen loved one, and how important it is for us to carry that memory on, and share that story, and really show how much value there is in doing so,” said Seth Blais, Summit Project hiker.

The Summit Project was founded in 2013 as a non-profit to support the families of fallen service members.