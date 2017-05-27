Partly Cloudy & Milder Saturday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

. As Friday’s storm departs to our northeast a weak ridge of high pressure will move into the Northeast and bring Maine a couple of mostly dry and pleasant days both Saturday and Sunday, with temps Saturday running in the upper 50s and 60s and highs Sunday running in the mid 60s to low 70s. A weak cold front will drift into northern Maine Sunday and that may help trigger an isolated shower over northern parts of Maine. The combination of high pressure building over the Canadian Maritimes and a storm and frontal system approaching New England from the west on Memorial Day will allow a cool onshore breeze to develop across Maine and that along with mostly cloudy skies and a few hit and miss showers will hold the temps in our area to the mid 50s to mid 60s, with the coolest readings being found near the coast. An upper level low drifting east from the Great Lakes Region will keep the skies variably cloudy both Tuesday and Wednesday along with occasional showers both days and somewhat cooler than normal temps.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy early then becoming partly sunny and breezy, with high temps in the upper 50s and 60s.

Sunday: Mixed sun and clouds, with high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Memorial Day: More clouds than sun, with scattered showers possible and high temps in the mid 50s to mid 60s, coolest near the coast.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered showers possible and high temps in the 60s.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy, with possible scattered showers and high temps in the 60s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist