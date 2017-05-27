New Indoor Farmers Market Opens in Belfast

As the weather begins to get warmer and summer starts approaching, local farmers set up shop at their local farmers market and in Belfast, a new indoor market can have people coming and going any time of the year.

“There’s nothing like this in the area,” said Stewart White, owner of White’s Farm in Winterport “There’s no indoor market for miles around, and it doesn’t matter what the weather is. We can do it in the winter time. We can do it year round, and it’s gonna be a big deal.”

The United Farmers Market of Maine saw hundreds of people turn out for their grand opening celebration with over 50 vendors on hand. In the first two hours, some vendors were sold out of their produce.

“Yes, In the first two hours people loved their vegetables,” said Alex Burge, co-owner of the Stream Side Farm in Brooks

“Well eventually we’d love to bring more,” said Laura McLaughlin, co-owner of Stream Side Farm. “Right now we don’t necessarily have more, but as the season progresses we’ll definitely fill the stand.”

The addition of the year round facility allows local farmers to maintain their business throughout the year…

“If You can find a way to extend your income stream, be that through winter greens or storage crops or anything then you can create more of a sustainable lifestyle, and a sustainable business plan,” said McLaughlin.

Along with helping local farmers support their business, “the Market” has shoppers excited as well.

“I must say that I’m a little overwhelmed with the turnout,” said Ron Cowan, market shopper. “It’s wonderful. It’s like a real happening. I didn’t expect this at all. I used to come here to buy windows. Now I can see it’s a very cheerful, and wonderful place. A nice addition.”

The new farmers market will be open every Saturday during the year from 9 to 1.