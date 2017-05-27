More Sunshine For Sunday, Then Unsettled Again By Monday

Sunshine returns for Sunday, temps will rebound nicely by the afternoon into the mid-60s to mid-70s. A weak front will sag into far northern Maine, especially into Aroostook County, expect clouds and a few isolated showers. Any outdoor plans move to Sunday because clouds and showers make a comeback for everyone by Monday. While it won’t be rain all the time, scattered shower will put a damper not only on your outdoor plans but also the temps. Highs temp on Monday afternoon will only climb into the mid-50s to mid-60s. The unsettled pattern stays with us into the work week as well, Tuesday will feature more clouds than sun with scattered showers. Once again, it won’t be raining all the time for everyone. As well as there may be a few breaks of sunshine. Highs temps on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Wednesday and Thursday will feature much of the same mix of sun and clouds will scattered showers, however with a big more sunshine highs temps will warm into the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, more clouds into northern Maine with a few showers. Highs temps in the mid-60s to mid-70s. Winds will be out of the south/southeast between 5-10mph.

Memorial Day Monday: More clouds than sun with scattered showers, highs temps in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds, an isolated showers is possible, with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Thursday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.