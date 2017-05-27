WATCH LIVE

MDI Baseball Sweeps and Softball Splits Doubleheaders With Caribou UPDATED

May 27, 201711:19 PM EDT
Sports

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

MDI 7, CARIBOU 0

MDI 9, CARIBOU 1

 

SOFTBALL

MDI 3, CARIBOU 6

MDI 5, CARIBOU 2

