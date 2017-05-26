Witnesses Take Stand in Thomas Ferguson Trial

Two witnesses took the stand in day three of the trial of 37-year-old Thomas Ferguson.

He and Robert “Ben” Hansley, both of Brooklyn, New York are accused of killing 38-year-old Robert Kennedy and injuring Robert Jenkins in Bangor in 2015.

The former girlfriend of Robert Jenkins told the judge she was on the front steps back when she heard gunshots and hid behind a car.

She said she heard Robert Jenkins say that Ben and Ferg had shot him.

Karen Patchell, the girlfriend of the deceased originally told police she was sleeping as the incident unfolded but then changed her statement.

She said she was previously too afraid to tell the truth that she was awake and had seen Ferguson in the apartment with his arm raised as shots were fired.

She retreated to a bathroom to hide.

The trial will resume next Wednesday.