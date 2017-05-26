Wine on the Waterfront and Tap Into Summer Coming to Bangor

Here’s another sign that summer is closing in.

Wine on the Waterfront and Tap Into Summer will be held on June 16th and 17th in Bangor this year.

The always popular back to back events feature the best of Maine’s wineries and breweries.

New additions, someone to help you with proper parings for wine.

And, for the beer fest, 25 brewers will be represented, and there will be a bacon bar.

Tickets are available now and can be bought at the Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau in downtown Bangor, or on their website.