Wet, Breezy & Cool Today, Drier & Brighter Saturday

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

Low pressure will move through the Gulf of Maine today, giving us a cloudy, rainy, breezy and cool day. Periods of rain will continue spreading northward this morning. Some of the rain will be moderate to heavy at times. The steadiest and heaviest rain will fall during the morning and early afternoon then tapering to scattered showers from west to east across the state during the afternoon as low pressure starts to move east of the area. The combination of lots of clouds, periods of rain and a north/northeast wind will make for a cool, raw day today with temperatures remaining well below average this afternoon. Temperatures will only top off in the upper 40s to low 50s. Showers will come to an end early tonight as low pressure continues to moves away from the region. Skies will be variably cloudy through the overnight hours with lows dropping back to the low to mid-40s.

A weak area of high pressure will bring us a drier, brighter day Saturday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with seasonable temperatures topping off in the 60s. There’s a chance we could see a few showers over northern locales on Sunday as a disturbance is forecast to move into the state but at this point, the shower chances look minimal and so Sunday overall looks like a decent day with variably cloudy skies and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Low pressure over the Great Lakes region will give us a chance for some showers on Memorial Day.

Today: Periods of rain tapering to scattered showers from west to east during the afternoon. Breezy and cool. Highs between 48°-56°. North/northeast wind 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Showers ending early then partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 40°-46°. North wind around 10 MPH.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 60°-68°. North/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. A few afternoon showers possible up north. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW