UPDATE: One Person Taken to Hospital After Pickup Truck Crash in Troy

Authorities say weather and poor visibility may be to blame for a crash in Troy that sent one person to the hospital.

Crews were called to Detroit Road about 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

The Waldo County Sheriff says a pickup truck with a snowmobile in the back ran off the road, hit a telephone pole and rolled on the roof.

The passenger was trapped in the truck and was eventually taken the hospital by ambulance.

No word on the person’s name or condition.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Newport, made it out okay.

He told authorities he tried to avoid a raccoon in the road.

The Sheriff says it was wet and foggy at the time of the crash.

No lines have been painted on the newly paved road yet, either.