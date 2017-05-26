Unique Course Gives Students a Taste of Island Life

University of Maine students have been immersing themselves in Maine island life this week.

The students are part of a unique travel-study course where they volunteer part of each day at local organizations and businesses on Swan’s Island.

In addition to their volunteer work, students are required to keep a journal documenting their time on the island.

Professors say they wanted to introduce students to different cultures that exist in Maine.

This is the second year the university has offered the course.