UMaine Hockey Promotes Michaud to Assistant Coach

Alfie Michaud has been promoted to full time assistant coach with UMaine hockey. He had been a volunteer assistant last winter.

Michaud was the goalie that helped UMaine win the national championship in 1999. He earned the tournament Most Valuable Player that year.

Michaud spent parts of 16 years as a goaltender in the professional ranks, including a stint with the Vancouver Canucks.