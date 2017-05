Togus VAMC Memorial Day Observances

Close to 54-hundred veterans are buried at the two cemeteries on the campus of the Togus VA in Augusta.

Veterans, families and friends are invited to mark Memorial Day with observances there Monday.

The first takes place at East Cemetery at Togus at 8 a.m.

There will be a parading of the colors, benediction and wreath laying ceremony.

Afterward, the same ceremony will take place in the West Cemetery.

Those who want to attend should meet in the Building 205 Parking Lot at 7:45 Monday morning.