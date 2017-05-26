Suspected Meth Lab at Fire Scene in Milford

Fire destroyed a house in Milford Friday–which tonight authorities suspect was home to a meth lab.

Crews were called to the Pleasant Hill Trailer Park off Call Road around 11:30 AM Friday.

No one was hurt, but firefighters quickly realized it was a potentially hazardous scene.

“When we arrived there was fire coming out of the front windows. Crews from Old Town and Milford made a quick attack, made a quick knockdown of the fire. Pretty quickly found evidence consistent with manufacturing of methamphetamine. Our folks are trained to recognize that there’s something going on. We put the fire out and turned the investigation over to law enforcement,” said Milford Fire Chief Chris Matson.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and Penobscot County Sheriff’s office are investigating.

Meantime the Fire Marshal’s office is looking into what specifically sparked the fire.