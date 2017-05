Sunbury Village Hosting Memorial Day Classic Car Show & BBQ Benefit

Sunbury Retirement Village in Bangor is again hosting its annual classic car show and barbeque this Memorial Day.

This year, the event raises money for Maine Troop Greeters and House in the Woods, a veteran’s retreat in Lee.

It runs from Noon until 3 in the afternoon. There will be the antique and classic car show as well as live music from the 60s and 70s.

Donation tickets are $10 each.

For more information, including how to reserve your spot at the table, call 262-9600