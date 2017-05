Summit Project Events to Take Place over Memorial Day Weekend

Be on the lookout for a motorcycle convoy traveling through the Millinocket area on Saturday.

The Summit riders from the Summit Project will make their way through the region on Saturday May 27th between 3 and 4-30 pm.

Then on Sunday May 28th the Tribute Trek will take place at Baxter State Park beginning at 7am.

The hikers will carry with them the memorial stones of fallen heroes making The Summit Project a living memorial.

This is the Summit Project’s 4th annual event at Baxter State Park.