Southwest Harbor Man Pleads Guilty in January Heroin Bust

A man from Southwest Harbor has been sentenced to two months in jail after a heroin bust in January.

43-year-old Leon Jacobs pleaded guilty this month to unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

He and 29-year-old Jesse Couto of Trenton were arrested after police say they found 40 grams of heroin in their car, worth about $12,000.

Couto’s case is still pending.