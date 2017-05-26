Rainy, Breezy & Cool Today

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

Low pressure continue to bring rain to the state today as it slides up into the Gulf of Maine. The combination of clouds, rain and a gusty northeast breeze today will make for an unseasonably cool and raw late May day as high temps likely hold in the upper 40s to mid 50s all across the Pine Tree State. The storm will be moving off to our northeast this afternoon which will cause the showers to taper off and end across Maine later this afternoon and evening from southwest to northeast. As the storm departs to our northeast, a weak ridge of high pressure will likely move into the Northeast and bring Maine a couple of mostly dry and pleasant days both Saturday and Sunday, with temps Saturday running in the upper 50s and 60s and highs Sunday running in the mid 60s to low 70s. An approaching frontal system may bring a few scattered showers to Maine for our Memorial Day on Monday, but it doesn’t look like the day will be a washout.

Today: Periods of rain tapering to lighter showers during the afternoon, breezy and cool, with high temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North/northeast 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy, with high temps in the upper 50s and 60s.

Sunday: Mixed sun and clouds, with high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Memorial Day: More clouds than sun, with scattered showers possible and high temps in the upper 50s and 60s, coolest near the coast.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, with scattered showers possible and high temps in the 60s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist