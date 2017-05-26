Portland Science Center Hosts “Real Pirates” Exhibit

Starting this weekend, history on the high seas comes alive at the Portland Science Center.

“Real Pirates” is an exhibit from National Geographic, showcasing more than 150 artifacts from the ship “Whydah”.

It sank off the coast of Cape Cod nearly 300 years ago.

The ship was recovered in 1984, and is still being studied today.

“Anyone who has ever walked a beach and dreamt of finding treasure, the only place you can see that is here.” Says Barry Clifford, an Explorer of the Real Pirates Expedition.

According to officials, this is the only confirmed pirate treasure in the world!