Penobscot Music Festival this Sunday

the 4th annual Penobscot Music Festival comes to town this Sunday, May 28th from 2 to 10pm. This year’s festival has all proceeds go toward the Shriner’s Hospital.

This event features 8 different bands, assorted foods, and a 50/50 raffle!

The festival will be held at the Shriner’s building on 1404 Broadway street, Bangor.

Donations of any size are welcome! For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.