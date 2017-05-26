Otisfield Veteran Receives Humanitarian Service Medal

It’s been a long wait for a veteran in Otisfield.

Paul Laird II worked on cleaning up an island in the Pacific Ocean where the U.S. conducted nuclear weapons tests.

Friday in Augusta he was honored with the Humanitarian Service Medal by Sen. Angus King.

Laird has fought cancer three times after his work cleaning up the nuclear fallout – but has been repeatedly denied benefits by the V.A.

“It feels great to be able to see some concrete results and you’re making someone’s life very special and that’s part of what it’s all about,” said Sen. Angus King.

“We’re continuing our battle. We’re not gonna give up. That’s the one thing the military taught us how to do. Fight together and that’s what we’re doing,” said Laird II.

King is working on legislation to make veterans like Laird eligible for more benefits.