Otis Man Sentenced for Dealing Cocaine; Going on the Run from Authorities

A man from Otis who ran from authorities while they were investigating him for drugs will spend three years in prison.

46-year-old Darrell Thurston pleaded guilty earlier this month to aggravated trafficking of cocaine and eluding an officer.

In December, police and state drug agents tried to stop the car Thurston was driving – but he took off.

They say Thurston went through a driveway and across several unplowed properties before the chase ended in Lamoine.

Thurston and his passenger then ran into the woods.

Thurston turned himself in a few days later.