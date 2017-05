New Memorial Garden Honors 13 Year Old Hit and Killed by Car

There’s a new garden in Lewiston.

It’s in memory of a 13 year old who was hit and killed by a car.

“Jayden’s Place” honors Jayden Cho-Sargent.

In November, Jayden was struck and killed by a car as he was walking to school.

A roadside memorial was in place before the garden.

“So we just want to honor him with words and it’s a reminder to the people who come in the park about what life is like and what you want to be.” Says Robert Reed.

A ceremony was held last night.